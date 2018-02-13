Madere and Sons Towing Makes Monetary Donation to PPSO Young Marines Program

On Tuesday, February 6, Madere & Sons Towing made a general donation in support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Young Marines Program. Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. advised the generous $1000 donation will be allocated for preparations for the upcoming Young Marines

“Delta” Class. Chad Madere, Executive Officer of Madere & Sons Towing, along with Project Manager, Brian Champagne, were presented a Letter of Appreciation from Sheriff Turlich. “As we’re currently recruiting for our upcoming Young Marines “Delta” Class, this donation will be a tremendous help in purchasing uniforms and offsetting classroom expenses,” said Sheriff Turlich. “This is the second donation to the Young Marines program from Madere Towing in the past six months; we are truly grateful for their continual support.

