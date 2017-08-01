Mariam and Philip Cossich, Sr. celebrate 60 years of marriage

Philip Cossich, Sr. and Miriam Cossich recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Philip and Mariam were married on July 27, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pineville, Louisiana. They have three children: Philip Cossich, Jr. (and Deena), Dr. Dimy Cossich (and Emme) and Judge Joy Cossich Lobrano (and Jay). They have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/