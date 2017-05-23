May is Older Americans Month and the YMCA of Greater New Orleans encourages all adults 50 years and older in the Greater New Orleans community to get motivated and develop behaviors that are crucial to healthy aging, including healthy eating, increasing physical activity and social interaction.

Adults 50 years and older currently make up more than 30 percent of the U.S. population, and will soon represent 45 percent of all Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that adults 50 and older have a 70 percent chance of developing at least one chronic disease. While these numbers seem daunting, the good news is that making small lifestyle changes that include increasing physical activity, eating healthier and staying active socially can help older adults live better.

