MeMe’s Catering, McLellan and Wooton feeds Riverbend staff

Reid McClellan and Jeff Wooton, from Edward Jones, and MeMe’s Catering provided lunch to the staff of Riverbend Nursing and Rehab Center on May 21. “The food, as always, was delicious and their generosity was greatly appreciated by our staff,” said Riverbend administrator Kellie Johnston.

