A Message from the 2019 Seafood Queen Annabelle Picou

In honor of what would have been the 16th Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival, May 15, 16 & 17, 2020 - I would love for our community to flood social media with pictures you’ve taken at past Seafood Festivals. Please “tag” Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival in all of your posts!

It is a hard time for Louisiana Festival Queens right now. They are sadly sitting home and longing to share with others what their parish and festivals have to offer.

The Seafood Festival and its members are truly like family and I am asking you – my brothers and sisters, to help me – promote what is beyond a doubt the best festival around!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/