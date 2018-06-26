Military Officers Wives Club of Greater New Orleans Makes Monetary Donation to PPSO Young Marines Program

On Thursday, June 14, 2018, the Military Officers Wives Club (MOWC) made a general donation in support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Young Marines Program. Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. advised the generous $2400 donation will be allocated for specialty training opportunities along with various Young Marines events and activities.

Karen Boudrie Greig, President of MOWC of Greater New Orleans, was presented a Letter of Appreciation from Sheriff Turlich and stated, “The Young Marines is an excellent program that brings structure and a sense of service to their community and we’re honored to be able to contribute to the development of the youth of Plaquemines Parish.” The MOWC is a non-profit organization, whose purpose is to foster friendship and encourage the growth of existing ones; to raise funds to support community organizations adopted by the Club and to aid and assist in community work.

