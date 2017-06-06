Mock trial teaches students lesson on law in DA’s 17th year of Project L.E.A.D.

Students from Boothville- Venice Elementary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Phoenix School, and South Plaquemines Elementary, learned about the judicial system by staging a mock trial involving a fictitious character, Sandy Storm, and the crime of Bringing Drugs On School Grounds. The trials placed students in the shoes of the defendant, defense attorneys, prosecutor, witnesses, victim, bailiff, court reporter and jurors. Presiding over the mock trials were: 4th Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Joy Lobrano, Judge Kevin Conner and Judge Michael Clement of the 25th Judicial District Court. The program was started in the year 2000 by Judge Joy Lobrano and continued by District Attorney Charles Ballay.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/