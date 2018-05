Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Treadway Jr. were married 50 years ago on May 26, 1968. They have two children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren with another on the way. MJ and Connie are lifelong residents of Port Sulphur.

