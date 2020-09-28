Home
  • National Night Out Against Crime returns October 6

National Night Out Against Crime returns October 6

Mon, 2020/09/28 - 5:00am News Staff

Tuesday, October 6, is National Night Out Against Crime. With health concerns due to COVID-19, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. and PPSO have decided to conduct a virtual Night Out Against Crime campaign. In order to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our residents as well as our employees, PPSO will drive through participating neighborhoods in a show of unity in partnership with our community against crime... from a distance. If your neighborhood is interested in participating or you would like additional information about this event, please contact Lt. Cody Portie at 504.234.6958 or at cportie@ppso.net.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526