National Night Out Against Crime returns October 6

Tuesday, October 6, is National Night Out Against Crime. With health concerns due to COVID-19, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. and PPSO have decided to conduct a virtual Night Out Against Crime campaign. In order to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our residents as well as our employees, PPSO will drive through participating neighborhoods in a show of unity in partnership with our community against crime... from a distance. If your neighborhood is interested in participating or you would like additional information about this event, please contact Lt. Cody Portie at 504.234.6958 or at cportie@ppso.net.

