New Jersey U.S. Senator visits Plaq. Parish

by Rev. Tyronne Edwards .

On June 25, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker visited and toured the Westbank businesses of Plaquemines Parish and the historical Ironton community. Booker was visiting community environmental/climate justice leaders in Mobile, Ala., Plaquemines Parish, Orleans Parish and St. James Parish. The tours were coordinated by attorney Colette Pichon Battle, executive director of US Human Rights Network (USHRN) of Atlanta, Ga.

The US Human Rights Network selected District 7 Councilwoman Audrey Salvant to coordinate activities and a tour of Plaquemines Parish. Salvant was selected because she was the only Plaquemines Parish Council member to vote “no” to dropping Plaquemines’ law suit against oil companies that she believed was contributory negligence in Plaquemines’ coastal erosion; receiving national awards from the Sierra Club and other national environmental organizations for her advocacy work in Plaquemines Parish around RAM terminal. She is responsible for bringing in the National Sierra Club, retired Lt. Gen. Russell Honore and Green Army, Gulf Coast Network and other environmental advocacy organizations to Plaquemines and the historical Ironton community to bring national attention to Plaquemines’ environmental injustices.

