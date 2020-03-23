New members appointed to Jury Commission

Honorable Kim Turlich-Vaughan, Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to the Jury Commission. Doreen Landry Davis and Rev. Michael Jiles were selected to fill vacant positions on the Commission. The Jury Commission is tasked with ensuring that potential jurors are selected in a random, impartial manner, and that the jury database is properly administered and revised to reflect the composition of the community. In Plaquemines Parish, it consists of the Clerk of Court and four other members, each having the qualifications set forth in Article 401 of the code of criminal procedure and are appointed by written order of the district court, who shall serve at the court’s pleasure. The Jury Commission meets at least once every six months and when ordered by the court and may meet at any time to select or supplement the general venire. Meetings of the Jury Commission are open to the public. Our jury terms run from March thru August and September thru February.

