A Night of Christmas and Culture

Belle Chasse Middle School’s Culture Club performed Deck the Dawgs, an annual Christmas presentation, on December 7. The performance consisted of the school’s band, choir, theater group, and dance group, as well as our BCMS Belles. Scenery and some costuming were produced by talented art students and students in set design. Rather than pay admission, each family was asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item to be donated to local charities.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/