Nine LSMSA students participate in Journalism Day at NSU
Tue, 2017/12/12 - 5:00am News Staff
Nine students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts were among the more than 250 aspiring journalists and communications professionals and their advisors who participated in the 44th annual Journalism Day held Friday, Nov. 3, on the campus of Northwestern State University.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/