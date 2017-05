Congratulation to Mr. Nolan Joseph Encalade in being recognized for his Leadership and Dedication of Service to the Church in his Parish and through the Archdiocese of New Orleans. The Ceremony took place on May 7 at Saint Joseph Church on 1802 Tulane avenue New Orleans.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/