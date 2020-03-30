Nunez offering OSHA-10 Online Training

Nunez Community College’s Workforce Development Program is offering an OSHA 10-hour online training. Participants can enroll at any time in this 100 percent online training which results in an industry-recognized credential that is good in all states. A Department of Labor OSHA-10 card will be issued upon completion. The course fee is $30.

The course consists of interactive topics discussing various safety tips and procedures one should follow in the workplace. The course covers a wide range of topics that could be applied to any industry.

