Oct. is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Throughout the month of October, we are celebrating our amazing shelter dogs for National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! There are many benefits to adopting a dog instead of purchasing one from a breeder.

Shelter dogs have the capacity to love larger than life! While some of the dogs in our care have never had a home to call their own, many of them have. For a variety of reasons, they were surrendered to our shelter or were separated from their original family and never re united. These dogs want to be part of a family that will love them unconditionally and in return they will show you the same!

