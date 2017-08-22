Home

OLPH’s CYO goes to Orlando

Tue, 2017/08/22 - 5:00am News Staff

OLPH's CYO summer trip was held in Orlando, FL from July 23-27. The local CYO attended many fun events on their trip including Sea World, Aquatica, Busch Gardens, and a Medieval Times Dinner Show. We want to thank everyone that helped make this trip possible, and we look forward to next year. CYO accepts new members year round. For more information on becoming a CYO member, contact Mike and Camille Chudzinski at 504.433.9707.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526