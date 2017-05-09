OLPH Girls Varsity Indoor Ball Team of 2017

2017 - What a Great Season! OLPH Girls Varsity Indoor Ball Team won the Westbank Championship and placed 2nd in the City Finals. They finished the Season 10 and 1. Congratulations! Pictured in the front row, from left: Chloe Mill, Sweden Ledet and Hannah Bouchie. Middle: Emery Mayer, Jennifer Goens, Allie Burt, Berlin Ledet, Bella Mailhos, Elena Asevedo, Emily Mauduit and Marleigh Ditta. Back: Coach Danae Burt, Father Kyle Dave, Principal Kirsch Wilberg and Coach Eddie Mayer.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/