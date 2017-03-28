OLPH Mass for National Crime Victims' Rights Week set for April 4

Millions of Americans are affected by crime each year. Every April, the Office for Victims of Crime helps lead communities throughout the country in their annual observance of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. This week, April 2-8, is designated to recognize and honor the tremendous progress made on behalf of crime victims and to commend those who advocate for them. It is our time to raise awareness of victims' rights and services, and stand with our families, neighbors, friends, and colleagues whose lives have been forever altered by crime.

The power of partnerships is what launched the crime victims' rights movement and highlighted the collaborative approaches that are integral to reaching victims early and establishing trust. Victims who feel understood and supported are more likely to disclose their victimization, seek services, and participate in the justice process.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/