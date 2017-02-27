OLPH School Jump Ropes for Heart

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School supports American Heart Association every year since the 1997/1998 school year by hosting Jump Rope for Heart. This year the rain did not stop the eager students from jumping for this great cause. They were successful in raising $1,769, which OLPH is donating directly to the American Heart Association. Along with the fundraising, they also learned the importance of physical exercise and heart health.

