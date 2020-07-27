One4Love awards scholarships to Spartans

One4Love, the non-profit founded by Plaquemines Recreation Director Tony Henry, awarded $200 college scholarships to 14 Phoenix High School graduates during the Spartans' July 20 graduation ceremony. All three Plaquemines Parish high schools held their graduation ceremonies last week due to delays caused by the coronavirus. Henry said scholarships to Belle Chasse and South Plaquemines seniors will be distributed in August.

