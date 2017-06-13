Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School’s Seventh Grade Advancement Class of 2017

Advancement took place May 19 at OLPH Church. Their was a reception after in the KC Hall. Allie Burt was awarded the Auxilium Service Award in the amount of $500, Bosco Leadership award in the amount of $500, and the Salesian Principal’s Award in the amount of $500. Total award amount is $1,500.

Addison Wilberg was awarded an Academic Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 for the five years he will attend Brother Martin. Total amount of the award is $5,000. Sweden Ledet was awarded the Superior Energy Scholarship in the amount of $2,500 renewable yearly. For a small school it is a great honor for OLPH’s seventh graders to be recognized in this way as they move on to Catholic High Schools. Additionally, Berlin Ledet received the President’s Award for Academic Achievement.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/