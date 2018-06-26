Outstanding PPSO Employees recognized at Awards Ceremony

The second Annual PPSO Awards Ceremony celebrating and honoring PPSO employees that went above and beyond the call of duty in the 2017-2018 fiscal year took place on Thursday, May 24 at the Buras Auditorium. “I’m truly proud of all the men and women of our Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office,” stated Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr.

