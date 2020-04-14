Editor’s note: This article was orginally ce st ng to published on www.gulfseafoodnews. com and was written by Ed Lallo, G ulf Seafood News Editorial Director. We are reprinting the article and photos with his permission.

Hurricanes, droughts, flooding and oil spills, the Lousiana Oyster Task Force had fisianahe thought they had seen it all. The norvell coronavirus that is sweeping through the state, the nation and the world is just one more obstacle to overcome and according to Task Force chairman Mitch Jurisich there is little doubt they will.

“For those suffering from the virus, we wish a speedy recovery,” said Jurisich, an oysterman from Empire. “For those who have lost loved ones, we offer our deepest sympathy. For those facing financially uncertainty, we understanding your pain because we are all in this together. Oystermen are the eternal optimists. We all have been through rough times, but when we put aside our differences and come together as community good things can happen.”

