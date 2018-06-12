PAC Panthers Place 2nd in Greater New Orleans Showdown Tournament

The Plantation Athletic Club (PAC) Panthers, a United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) 10-year-old and under baseball team based out of Lower Coast Algiers, took home runner up honors in the Greater New Orleans Showdown National Invitational Tournament (NIT) held on May 19-20 at Val Riess Complex in Chalmette. The team is made up of several players from Belle Chasse.

