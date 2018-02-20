The pavilion at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex on Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse would be fully enclosed, air conditioned and equipped with an all-purpose floor under a proposed ordinance from District 2 council member Beau Black. The ordinance, which will go before the parish council at its meeting this week in Davant, would designate $5.3 million in Sandy Recovery Improvement Act funds to construct four baseball fields at the PPG Complex, as well as $2.5 million in SRIA money for the pavilion.

