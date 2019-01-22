People of Compassion

Belle Chasse Rotary Club hosted Kevin Gardere, Executive Director of Development for Bridge House / GraceHouse at its’ weekly meeting. Bridge House/ Grace House provides gender specific treatment to men and women in our community who have become dependent on alcohol or drugs so that they may lead sober and productive lives that contribute to the well-being of the community. Innovative and comprehensive clinical, vocation-based programs and residential services, with varying levels of care, are offered in an atmosphere that validates each individual as an important member of our community while promoting personal responsibility in a life of recovery.

