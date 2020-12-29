Pets and Fireworks on New Year’s Eve

As we prepare to celebrate the end of what has been a crazy year and look forward to welcoming a new year with open arms, we need to make sure we keep our furry friends in mind during our celebrations.

Ringing in the New Year often means popping fireworks for many people, but this form of celebration can often terrify our furry family members. The loud bangs and pops can stress out our pets, and it can sometimes cause them to escape. New Year’s and the 4th of July are 2 of the most common days for pets to become lost because of the anxiety that fireworks cause in them.

