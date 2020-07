To meet Jewel, Jazzy, or any of the other wonderful pets at the LA/SPCA, you will need to make an appointment to visit their Belle Chasse location (455 F Edward Hebert Blvd). With the outbreak of COVID-19, the LA/SPCA has moved their adoption process to appointment only.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/