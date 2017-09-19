Phillips 66 Donates Man-hours and Money to Coastal Restoration

Louisiana’s wetlands are one of our greatest assets. From serving as a haven for fishermen, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to protecting our communities as a natural defense against flooding, our coastal wetlands are important to our everyday life.

Phillips 66 is committed to protecting this great asset and recently gave a $30,000 grant to the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) to fund a major habitat restoration project in Plaquemines Parish. On Sept. 9, more than 30 Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery employees and volunteers from the local area took part in a planting event at the Bayou Dupont

Terrace Project. The group planted 4,500 plugs of native marsh grass which will help redevelop part of our coastline and provide improved natural flood defense.

