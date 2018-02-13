Phoenix High School STEM

Phoenix High School promoted the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) in the 21st Century on January 24. “STEM night is important because it shows students of all ages how science, technology, engineering and math work in their everyday lives.

Students had an opportunity to see some 21st century technology that is used in their parents’ jobs and will also be a part of their future job training,” said Shanell Allen-Mathuthu, PHS Middle School math teacher.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/