PIA announces Calendar Art Contest Winners

Tue, 2018/03/27 - 5:00am News Staff

Plaquemanians In Action (PIA) is a coalition that provides prevention of substance abuse and underage drinking to the community, especially the youth ages 12-25, through education and awareness. The Calendar Art Contest is one of the ways that PIA encouraged the youth engagement. Artwork depicted what being drug-free and alcohol-free means and looks like to the student.

