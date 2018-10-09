A piece of Rotary history

A commemorative marker that tells the tale of Rotary Club founder Paul Harris’ time in Plaquemines Parish was unveiled Sept. 30 at Fort Jackson in an event jointly hosted by the Belle Chasse Rotary Club and South Plaquemines Rotary Club. Harris was working on a citrus plantation during the great hurricane of 1893. Pictured with the marker are, from left, Belle Chasse Rotary Club President Heidi Lee, Parish President Amos Cormier III, State Rep Chris Leopold, Clerk of Court Kim Turlich-Vaughan, Sheriff Jerry Turlich, Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and South Plaquemines Rotary Club President Jeff Edgecombe. Leopold, Nungesser, Turlich and Turlich-Vaughan are each members of the Belle Chasse Rotary Club.

