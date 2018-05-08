Plaq. Oyster Assc. public meeting will discuss diversion danger

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Oyster Association will host a meeting to voice concerns on the fast-tracked permitting process for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Tuesday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the Belle Chasse Auditorium. John Tesvich, chair of the Louisiana Oyster Taskforce and president of AmeriPure Oysters in Plaquemines Parish, said the meeting will disseminate information, critiques and alternatives to the diversion not currently being offered by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority, the government entity in charge of the diversion and the state’s Coastal Master Plan.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/