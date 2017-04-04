Plaq. Parish South Rotary Club Annual Spring Gala

On Wednesday, March 22 the Plaquemines Parish South Rotary Club hosted their annual Spring Gala for the members of the Plaquemines Council on Aging. The event was held at the St. Patrick’s Family Life Center in Port Sulphur.

The participants enjoyed fellowship and lunch followed by a few games of BINGO for prizes. Some participated in the Spring Hat Decorating Contest. A winner was chosen in both a men and women’s category. Sheriff Turlich stopped by to spend some time with everyone as well. The ladies were given a spring scarf and the men were given small flashlights as gala gifts.

