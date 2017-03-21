Plaquemines Parish 4-H Jr. Leaders attend statewide camp

On the weekend of March 10 – 12, Junior Leaders from the Plaquemines Parish 4-H Program, attended the state wide 4-H Junior Leadership Camp (JLC). This year’s theme was “JLC State of Mind, Leadership Takes on the Big Apple.” A total of 350 participants developed their teamwork and communication skills as they learned about subjects in the areas of Healthy Living, Ag Science, Leadership, Outdoor S kills, Dramatic Arts and Community Involvement. They were all encouraged to share some of their experiences with others back in their parishes, and to step up develop their leadership skills in their own parish. 4-H’ers created their own “lollipop moment” for others, to realize they all have the potential to impact others.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/