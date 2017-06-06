Plaquemines Parish Clerk’s Office Supports Mexico Medical Mission
Tue, 2017/06/06 - 5:00am News Staff
Thanks to the Plaquemines Parish Clerk Of Court Office for supporting the Belle Chasse Mission Team with vitamins and money for our annual Medical and Construction mission to Reynosa/ Rio Bravo Mexico and Border Area.
Volunteers In Missions is an international mission organization and is sponsored by the United Methodist Church. The Belle Chasse mission team is a multi-denomination team sponsored by the Belle Chasse United Methodist church.
