Plaquemines Parish Day was celebrated at the State Capitol April 19, culminating with local organizations sponsoring an outdoor seafood cookout at the Pentagon Barracks Courtyard adjacent to the Capitol. Legislators and state officials were greeted by over 100 Plaquemines folks who attended the event. The event is sponsored annually by the Plaquemines Parish Government, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Tourism Board, the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District and the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry (PABI). Several local businesses and organizations also provided in-kind contributions and financial support to make the event a success.

