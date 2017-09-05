Plaquemines Parish Learning Center Gentlemen’s Club

Due to negative circumstances in their life, several young men enrolled at Plaquemines Parish Learning Center and working on their GED feel as though they were trapped here in southern Plaquemines Parish. They are from communities throughout the parish with limited opportunities and several negative factors.

Many of these GED students are smart and intelligent and could have easily remained in regular school. However, because of low self-esteem, lack of motivation and a few bad decisions, they are here at the Learning Center working on their GED.

