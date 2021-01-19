Home
    Pictured, from left: Peggy Ramey (Chevron Oak Point Corporate Affairs Advisor) and Tara Means (Plaquemines Parish School Board).

Plaquemines Parish School Board Partners with Chevron Oronite Oak Point to support the Distance Learning Program

Tue, 2021/01/19 - 12:00am News Staff

The Plaquemines Parish School Board recently received a donation from Chevron Oronite Oak Point to support the distance learning program.

The hybrid program has expanded due to pandemic and natural disaster impacts to the parish. The board is focused on maximizing technology to continue to ensure quality education is accessible for all students during these challenging times.

 

