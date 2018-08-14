Plaquemines Parish South Rotary Club sponsors two SPHS students for RYLA

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) recently finished its 26th year at Solomon Episcopal Conference Center just outside of Robert, LA. RYLA gives incoming high school seniors the chance to learn leadership skills to bring to their schools and communities. Campers enjoy fun and educational activities while learning to become leaders and community activists. They are challenged to emerge as leaders among 60 strangers. Campers also learn about the college application process and the collegiate life through college aged counselors for the program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/