Plaquemines Parish students visit river model, study coastal issues

A select group of Plaquemines Parish students is learning about Louisiana coastal restoration concepts as participants in "The 300 Coastal Warriors" program sponsored by the Coalition To Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL).

Thanks to corporate sponsors Phillips 66, Chevron and LA Safe, groups of five students from Belle Chasse High School, South Plaquemines High School and Phoenix High School traveled to The Water Institute of the Gulf in Baton Rouge on March 6.

