Plaquemines Parish Warriors win USSSA State Softball Championship

The Plaquemines Parish Warriors 10u softball team won the USSSA State Softball Championship on Sunday, June 24, in Slidell. The Warriors went undefeated winning two pool games and three-bracket games to secure the championship. The teams overall record was improved to 19 wins and 16 loses ranking them first in the state and ninth in the nation. The amount of hard work, dedication and perseverance the entire team showed over the weekend was remarkable.

