Plaquemines Social Aid and Pleasure Club makes donation to Belle Chasse Rotary Club

Plaquemines Social Aid and Pleasure Club recently presented a check to the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse for their efforts at the annual Crawfish Cookoff. Pictured is Rotary Secretary Denise Buford accepting the check from Core y Arbrough, a representative from the Plaquemines Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse meets every Monday at 12 p.m. at Adams Catfish House in Belle Chasse. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary or possibly becoming a member, feel free to contact club president Bill Bubrig or any Rotary member.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/