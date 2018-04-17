Plaquemines Students complete Seeds to Saplings Service Learning Program

This month Plaquemines Parish fourth graders concluded their final lesson in Woodland’s Conservancy’s Seeds to Saplings Service Learning Program. Thanks to support from Chevron Oronite and the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation, 113 students from Belle Chasse Primary and Phoenix Elementary were able to participate during the 2017-2018 school year.

This marks the fifth year of the partnership program which focuses on teaching students about the function and value of forested wetlands. With the addition of a handson workbook and a set of six newly renovated lesson plans, students were introduced to STEM concepts including watersheds, ecosystems, and plant biology. They also learned about the importance of individual and community involvement in environmental conservation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/