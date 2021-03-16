Pool & Spa Center of New Orleans Donates 400 Plush Bears to Benefit Children During Traumatic Incidents

On March 3, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. was honored to accept the donation of 400 plush bears from the Pool & Spa Center of New Orleans.

At the PPSO Administration Building in Belle Chasse, Lonnie Young, owner of the Pool & Spa Center of New Orleans, presented Sheriff Turlich with 400 plush bears custom designed with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) badge. Mr. Young explained that after his young son received a plush bear from a PPSO deputy during a sheriff’s office function, his son became very attached to the bear which included sleeping with it every night. After witnessing his son’s reaction, Mr. Young felt that the plush bears could be beneficial to children especially when encountering sheriff’s deputies during more traumatic incidents.

