Port Eads named 2018 Fishing Destination of the Year

jSporting Classics Magazine recently named Port Eads Marina and Lodge the 2018 Fishing Destination of the Year. Built on a concrete platform high above the water, the lodge is surrounded by miles of tall-grass marshes and is situated less than a mile from the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Port Eads offers angling opportunities from practically A to Z that are all within a short boat ride of one another. All of this is just a short hop from the lodge, where, at dinner, you can offer a toast to a great day on the water and watch the sun set over one of the best fi shing areas in the world. For more information, visit porteads.com

