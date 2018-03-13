Port Sulphur Library construction begins amid funding questions

By Jason Browne

A combination celebration/ ceremony was held March 9 as the first dirt was turned for a new, full-size Port Sulphur Library, the last of the public buildings lost to Hurricane Katrina in Plaquemines Parish to be replaced. But the story of how that building was funded remains a mystery to many who were on hand.

The new library, a 9,000-square-foot, two story building, will replace the double-wide trailer that has stood on Civic Drive in Port Sulphur since 2012. Prior to that, an even smaller temporary building served as a library from 2007 until it was damaged in Hurricane Isaac. District 7 council member Audrey Trufant-Salvant has hailed the library as a critical need to the community that is finally being met. “Libraries are the gateway to knowledge and culture. They help shape new ideas and perspectives essential to society,” Trufant- Salvant said at the ceremony. “Twelve years later, today is a beacon of light on the horizon

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/