Port Sulphur Library hosts a party for YMCA campers

The Port Sulphur Library hosted their annual the Summer Reading Program at the Port Sulphur Community Center. This allows the Port Sulphur YMCA campers the ability to attend the eight-week program. This program introduces campers and community members to various arts, activities and provides special guest appearances that the youth in the community may never see otherwise. On Wednesday, July 19 the library staff hosted a special party for the YMCA campers. They provided hot dogs, nachos, cake and goody bags for all attending. The Port Sulphur YMCA staff would like to thank the Port Sulphur Library staff for the awesome work they do in our community!

