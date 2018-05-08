PPSB students study coastal restoration

On April 24 students from Belle Chasse High School and Phoenix High School participated in their second of a series of coastal restoration field trips organized by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. Students saw first-hand the multiple layers of defense needed to protect our coast, including physical structures built by the Army Corps of Engineers and marshland protected and restored to absorb storm surge energy.

They boarded boats and rode out to the Inner Harbor Navigation Channel Lake Borgne Surge Barrier, the 1.2-mile-long reinforced concrete wall reducing the risk of fl ooding from the lake and the Gulf. They discussed the effect increased salinity from the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet had on inland freshwater habitats and the fl ood pattern seen from the funnel-effect of the MRGO and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway during hurricane Katrina. Additionally, students traveled to the Bayou Bienvenue Wetland Triangle and saw the damage saltwater intrusion had on the once vibrant cypress marsh while discussing the importance of natural lines of defense like this for our city. Pictured from left are BCHS students Adonis Franco, Lisa Dao, Kathy Dao, Cheyenne Eagles and Suzannah Mahoney.

